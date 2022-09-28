Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Moridhal College Assam.

Moridhal College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized college / institution affiliated to a recognized University and must possess at least 3 months diploma in computer. The candidates should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Moridhal College payable at State Bank of India, Dhemaji Branch, Dhemaji. The applications must reach the Principal, Moridhal College, P.O.- Moridhal, P.S.-Dhemaji, Dist.- Dhemaji, Assam, PIN-787057 within October 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here