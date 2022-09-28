Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Fellow under Lakshminath Bezbaroa Chair in the Department of Assamese.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Language Mapping of North-East India

Qualification :

i) MA in Assamese

ii) Competency in Computer Application is mandatory

Fellowship : Rs. 12,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 12, 2022 at 10 AM in the Department of Assamese, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates will have to appear before a Selection Committee along with all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here