Applications are invited for various administrative positions in SIDBI Venture Capital Limited Guwahati.

SIDBI Venture Capital Limited Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Investment Principal.

Name of post : Investment Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidates should be graduates with minimum 60% marks / equivalent CGPA score. Preference will be given to (i) Graduates in Engineering, (ii) Chartered Accountants, (iii) Post graduates in any subject including those holding 2 year full time degree / diploma in Management, (iv) Chartered Financial Analyst.

Experience : The candidates should have atleast 5 years of post-qualification work experience. Experience in Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking is preferable.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be more than 45 years of age.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per format provided here – “Resume Format” on or before October 17, 2022 by e-mail to recruitment@sidbiventure.co.in or by post with the subject “Application for the post of Investment Principal” addressed to– Chief Executive Officer, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, SIDBI, Swavalamban Bhavan, C-11, G-Block, 2nd Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400051

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here