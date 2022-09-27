Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Incubation Manager on contractual basis.

Name of post : Incubation Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Ph.D. in Life Sciences/ Natural Products or allied areas from a reputed institute with a minimum of 5 years of experience in entrepreneurship development, business development/ alliance integration/ strategy planning in a reputed organization. Working experience related to healthcare and bio-innovation startups.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Graphic Designer vacancy in ASTPPCL

Or

First class in Post-Graduation in any life sciences/ pharmaceutical sciences/ chemical sciences/ management sciences with a minimum of 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship development, business development/ alliance integration/ strategy planning in a reputed organization. Working experience related to healthcare and bio-innovation startups.

Salary : Rs. 75000 to 100000/- (based on the qualification and experience).

Also read : Assam Career : Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format given in Annexure – I along with the detailed CV and self-attested copies of Date of birth/ Degrees/ Certificates/ Marksheets/ Experience Certificates/ Documents, etc., enclosed in an A4-size envelope superscribed as “Application for the Position of Incubation Manager, Bio-NEST” containing the Name and Address of the sender. The application should be send to the Registrar (i/c), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk), PO. Changsari, District- Kamrup, Assam – 781101 latest by Monday, 17th October 2022 (5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here