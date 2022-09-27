Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Limited (ASTPPCL).

Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Limited (ASTPPCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graphic Designer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Graphic Designer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should have minimum 5 years experience as a Graphic Designer in reputed organizations. Preference will be given to candidates working with Academic / School Boards in development of books up to pre-printing stage and well versed in-

i) Adobe InDesign

ii) Adobe Photoshop

iii) Corel Draw

iv) Adobe Illustrator

v) Four colour offset printing

Salary : Negotiable

How to apply : Candidates may submit his / her detailed CV along with supporting documents to the Managing Director, ASTPPC Limited, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 till 10th October 2022 during working days

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here