Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Flood Shelter Technical Lead on contract basis.

Name of post : Flood Shelter Technical Lead

Also Read: Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B.E. / B. Tech in Civil Engineering. Candidates having M.E. / M.Tech in Civil Engineering will be an added advantage.

Experience : A minimum of 5 (Five) years of general experience in Civil Construction of public infrastructure, overseeing the preparation of DPRs, Structural Design, Knowledge of prevailing Structural design software, field supervision, etc. Experience in carrying out public works in rural Assam will be desirable. Knowledge of Assamese/ Bengali/ Bodo language is desirable.

Salary : Rs.70,000/?to Rs. 80,000/? per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. No separate TA/DA and Allowances are admissible

Also Read: Assam Career : Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of their application forms along with other relevant documents to fstechnical2022@gmail.com on or before 10th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here