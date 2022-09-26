Assam Career ASDMA

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Flood Shelter Technical Lead on contract basis.

Name of post : Flood Shelter Technical Lead

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B.E. / B. Tech in Civil Engineering. Candidates having  M.E. /  M.Tech  in  Civil  Engineering  will  be  an  added  advantage.

Experience : A  minimum  of  5  (Five)  years  of  general  experience  in  Civil  Construction  of  public infrastructure, overseeing  the preparation of DPRs, Structural Design,  Knowledge of prevailing Structural design software, field supervision, etc. Experience  in  carrying  out  public  works  in  rural  Assam  will  be  desirable. Knowledge of Assamese/ Bengali/ Bodo language is desirable.

Salary : Rs.70,000/?to  Rs.  80,000/?  per  month  (inclusive  of  local  taxes)  and  will  be  fixed  during negotiations. No separate TA/DA and Allowances are admissible 

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of their application forms along with other relevant documents to fstechnical2022@gmail.com on or before 10th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

