Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of SRF in the project entitled, “Fall Risk warning system for Elderly by gait analysis using wearable insole-based pressure sensors and integrated IOT” at the department of School of Energy Sciences and Engineering.

Name of post : SRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in basic science or in Professional Course selected through a process described through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IITs, IISc, IISERs, IISCR etc. and +3 Years of research experience in Printed Electronics Technologies.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 30th September 2022 through MS Team/Google meet. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via mail by 29th September 2022 about the mode of online interview

How to apply : Candidates have to fill the form using the link given below. Upload the CV containing all educational qualifications, experiences, contact address, phone no., Email, etc. as a single PDF file on or before 28th September 2022.

Link for the application form: https://forms.gle/yFJDPiZQEwzTN8dE9

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here