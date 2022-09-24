Applications are invited for various medical positions under Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician etc. in different Departments in Government Medical Colleges under the Medical Education & Research Department, Government of Assam.

Name of post : Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician etc. in Government Medical College Hospitals under Medical Education & Research Department

No. of posts : Will be notified in due course of time, in the website, before issue call letter for next level of tests.

Scale of pay : Rs. 57,700/- to Rs. 1,82,400/- PM (Academic Level-10) plus other allowances as admissible under Rules

Educational Qualification: For the post of Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician etc.

A. Broad Speciality – A post Graduate qualification MD/MS/MDS/DNB in the concerned subject from an institute under any Indian University recognized by National Medical Commission (previously Medical Council of India (MCI)/Dental Council of India (DCI)/National Board of Examination (NBE) for the following Departments – Anatomy, Anaesthesiology, Bio-Chemistry, Dermatology, ENT, Emergency Medicine, FSM, Medicine, Microbiology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, O & G, Physiology, Pharmacology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Paediatrics, PM&R, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgery, SPM

(Community Medicine), TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine), Nuclear Medicine

B. Super Speciality: A post Graduate qualification MD/DNB in General Medicine for Medical Super Speciality (Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Haematology, Medical Oncology)

A post Graduate qualification MS/DNB in General Surgery for Surgical Super Specialty (Plastic Surgery, CTVS, Neuro-Surgery, Urology, Paediatric Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Surgical Oncology)

Age : A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by (if applicable)-

i. 5 years for SC/ST candidates i.e. upto 43 years

ii. 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. notification No. ABP.6/2016/9 dated 25/04/2018.

iii. For Persons with Disabilities (PWD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidates as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 144/ 95/ 121 dated 28/10/2015

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in from September 27, 2022 to October 17, 2022

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/ MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate. No application fee is required for candidates having BPL certificate and PWD certificate.

Application fee should be deposited only, through Treasury Challan in the Head of Account “0210-Medical and Public Health-01-Urban Health Services-800-Other Receipt”. The fees are non-refundable and no other mode of deposit of fee other than through Treasury Challan, shall be accepted.

OR

Fees can be deposited online using Government Receipt Accounting System-GRAS (Website: https://assamegras.gov.in). Candidates may pay the requisites fees (as admissible for the category mentioned above). Printed copy of Treasury Challan generated through GRAS should be submitted along with the application form. In Remarks column, candidate may write the post applied for.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here