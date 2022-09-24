Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati.

ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Full Time Specialist (FTS), Part Time Specialist (PTS) and Senior Resident.

Name of post : Senior Resident – Surgery

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

Also Read: Assam Career : ESIC Hospital Tinsukia Recruitment 2022

2. Non PG Doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department of Medicine and Anaesthesia. However preference will be given to PG pass-out candidates

Emoluments: Basic Pay Rs.67,700/- in Level 11 and other allowances (NPA, DA, HRA, TA) as per 7th CPC and ESIC Hqrs instructions

Name of post : Full Time Specialist (FTS), Part Time Specialist (PTS) – Surgery

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils.

Experience: PG Degree with 3 years experience or PG Diploma with 5 years experience in respective specialty after PG

Emoluments:

1) Full Time Specialist: Rs 1,06,000/- (Rupees One lakh six thousand) only per month.

2) Part Time Specialist: Rs 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty thousand) only per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for all the above positions on September 30, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati-781022

Also Read: Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Junior Resident Doctor vacancies in NEIGRIHMS Shillong

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the application and send the same along with scanned copies

of documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by 29.09.2022 upto 01:00 p.m

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2