Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia.

ESIC Hospital Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident on Contract basis against the vacant posts of Specialists and GDMO/ Medical Officers.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Medicine : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 1

Paediatrics : 1

Pathology : 1

Surgery : 1

Casualty : 1

Qualification : MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university. For Casualty department, PG degree or diploma in any subject. In case of non availability of PG candidates, MBBS with atleast 02 years working experience in the same discipline, in which proposed to be engaged will be considered for SR against GDMO.

Salary : Rs. 1,16,174/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 25, 2022 primarily at ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-22. However, based on the number of candidates who apply for the Interview, the venue will be changed accordingly. The applicants may contact at Mobile No. 9436675247 for any clarification regarding venue of interview only. Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the application and send the same along with scanned copies of documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by August 22, 2022 upto 01:00 p.m.

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with all the testimonials in original and their one self-attested copy as per schedule of “Walk-in-interview”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

