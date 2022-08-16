Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the Deputy Commissioner Silchar.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant.

Name of post : Consultant, Integrated Land Record Management System (ILRMS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc (IT) / MCA / BTech /BE in Computer Science or IT or Software Engineering from a recognized University

Experience : At least 2 years experience in installation, configuration and administration of servers on Window and Linux platforms

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month with upto 10% annual performance aligned raise from FY 2023-24

Age : The applicant should not be above 40 years of age as on 1st January 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 30, 2022 at 11 AM in the Conference Hall of the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates can bring original and photocopies of all documents and certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

