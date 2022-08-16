Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Assam.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) and Project Assistant (PA) under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : All India Coordinated Research Project on Bamboo

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First class Master degree in Biotechnology / Forestry / Botany

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Developing seed testing and seed storage protocols of selected forestry species from diverse forest types

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First class Master degree in Botany or Agriculture with specialization in Seed Science / Plant Breeding / Plant Physiology

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Assessment of demand and supply of timber, fuel wood and fodder in India

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First Class Master degree in Economics / Agriculture / Statistics / Mathematics / Ecology / Forestry / Botany

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Preparation of forest soil health cards under different forest vegetations in all the forest divisions of India

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture / Forestry / Soil Science / Environmental

Science / Chemistry / Botany

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Preparation of forest soil health cards under different forest vegetations in all the forest divisions of India

Monthly Salary : Rs. 19000/- (fixed)

Qualification : BSc in Botany / Agriculture / Forestry / Environmental Science

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Study of climate driven effects on Indian Forests through long term monitoring

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First class Master degree in Social Science Or First class Master degree in Agriculture / Forestry / Ecology / Environmental Science with experience in soil science

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Study of climate driven effects on Indian Forests through long term monitoring

Monthly Salary : Rs. 19000/- (fixed)

Qualification : BSc in Botany / Agriculture / Forestry / Zoology

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Documentation of FGR

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First class Master degree in MSc in Botany / Forestry with specialization in higher Plant Taxonomy or Ecology

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : FGR seed and germplasm storage

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First class Master degree in Plant Breeding and Genetics / Biotechnology

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : FGR conservation

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Qualification : First class Master degree in Plant Breeding and Genetics / Biotechnology

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for the above positions on August 22, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Rain Forest Research Institute, Deovan, Jorhat-785001

How to apply : Candidates can bring duly filled up application forms along with other testimonials on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

