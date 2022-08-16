Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Assam.
Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) and Project Assistant (PA) under various projects.
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : All India Coordinated Research Project on Bamboo
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Qualification : First class Master degree in Biotechnology / Forestry / Botany
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Civil Engineer, Safety Officer and Teacher vacancies in Oil India Limited
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Developing seed testing and seed storage protocols of selected forestry species from diverse forest types
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Qualification : First class Master degree in Botany or Agriculture with specialization in Seed Science / Plant Breeding / Plant Physiology
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Assessment of demand and supply of timber, fuel wood and fodder in India
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Qualification : First Class Master degree in Economics / Agriculture / Statistics / Mathematics / Ecology / Forestry / Botany
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Preparation of forest soil health cards under different forest vegetations in all the forest divisions of India
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture / Forestry / Soil Science / Environmental
Science / Chemistry / Botany
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Name of project : Preparation of forest soil health cards under different forest vegetations in all the forest divisions of India
Monthly Salary : Rs. 19000/- (fixed)
Qualification : BSc in Botany / Agriculture / Forestry / Environmental Science
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Study of climate driven effects on Indian Forests through long term monitoring
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Delhi Public School Digboi
Qualification : First class Master degree in Social Science Or First class Master degree in Agriculture / Forestry / Ecology / Environmental Science with experience in soil science
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Study of climate driven effects on Indian Forests through long term monitoring
Monthly Salary : Rs. 19000/- (fixed)
Qualification : BSc in Botany / Agriculture / Forestry / Zoology
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Documentation of FGR
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Qualification : First class Master degree in MSc in Botany / Forestry with specialization in higher Plant Taxonomy or Ecology
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : FGR seed and germplasm storage
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Qualification : First class Master degree in Plant Breeding and Genetics / Biotechnology
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : FGR conservation
Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Qualification : First class Master degree in Plant Breeding and Genetics / Biotechnology
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for the above positions on August 22, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Rain Forest Research Institute, Deovan, Jorhat-785001
How to apply : Candidates can bring duly filled up application forms along with other testimonials on the day of interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Cachar College