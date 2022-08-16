Applications are invited for various technical and teaching positions in Oil India Limited Assam.
Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Civil Engineer, Safety Officer and Contractual Teacher.
Name of post : Civil Engineer on contract
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience :
i) Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering of four years duration from a Govt. recognized institute
ii) Must have minimum 3 years of post-qualification work experience in any Govt. / Public / Private Sector organization of repute
Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month
Age Limit : Minimum -18 years, Maximum- 40 years. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. of India Guidelines / Instructions.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 29, 2022 in Narengi Club, Oil India Residential Colony, Oil India Limited, Narengi, Guwahati-781171, Assam
Name of post : Safety Officer on contract
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
i) Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (any discipline) of four years duration from a Govt. recognized institute
ii) Must have minimum 3 years of post-qualification work experience in any Govt. / Public / Private Sector organization of repute, out of which 1 year must be as an HSE / Safety Officer
Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month
Age Limit : Minimum -18 years, Maximum- 40 years. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. of India Guidelines / Instructions.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 30, 2022 in Narengi Club, Oil India Residential Colony, Oil India Limited, Narengi, Guwahati-781171, Assam
Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Economics), Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHSS), Duliajan
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
i) MA in Economics from a Govt. recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate
ii) Major in Economics in Graduation from a Govt. recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate
iii) B.Ed. from Government recognized University / Institute
Salary : Rs. 19,500/- per month based on attendance including paid leave holiday, if any
Age Limit : Minimum -18 years, Maximum- 40 years. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. of India Guidelines / Instructions.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 27, 2022 in Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with bio-data , original and self-attested copies of all testimonials
Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2
