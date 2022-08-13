Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University.

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Project Biologist and Field Assistant on the topic entitled “Adaptive research on Indigenous/ endemic fish species of the North Eastern Region of India: inputs on threats and opportunities in protection and management for adapting to climate change,” a component of Indo-German bilateral cooperation project on the topic entitled “Protection and Sustainable Management of Aquatic Resources in the North Eastern Himalayan Region of India (NERAQ).”

Name of post : Junior Project Biologist

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 1800/- per working day

Qualification : M.Sc. in Zoology/ Life Science with specialization in Fish Biology & Fishery Science/ Cell and Molecular Biology. Candidate with experience in breeding and culture of indigenous fishes as well as field exploration even in difficult terrain of Assam will be given preference.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be less than 22 years and not more than 40 years

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 750/- per working day

Qualification : Candidates with proven records of breeding and culture of indigenous fishes as well as field exploration even in difficult terrain for at least 3 years will be given preference.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be less than 25 years and not more than 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to to Prof. Dandadhar Sarma, Principal Investigator, Deptt. of Zoology, Gauhati University via email project.dandadhar2022@gmail.com within August 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

