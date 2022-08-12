Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Cachar College Assam.

Cachar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant and Lab Bearer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Philosophy : 1

Physics : 1

Political Science : 1

Pay Scale: UGC Scale of Pay and other allowances as admissible.

Educational Qualification:

(i) a) Good academic record as defined by the concerned University with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

(iii) Notwithstanding anything contained in (i) and (ii) above, who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equivalent positions in University/College/Institutions.

(iv) NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such Masters Programmes in disciplines for which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted.

(v) A relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of marks at the Master’s Level for the SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories of applicants for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record during direct recruitment to the teaching positions for the above-mentioned posts. The eligibility marks of 55% and the relaxation of 5% to the SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories are permissible, based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedure.

(vi) A relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of marks to the Ph.D. Degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to September 19, 1991.

(vii) The period of time taken by candidates to acquire M. Phil and Ph.D. Degree shall not be considered as teaching / research experience for appointment to the positions

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 38 years of age as on 1 January 2022 with relaxation of 10 years for PwD candidates, 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

Name of post : Grade-III : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per Govt. of Assam OM No. DHE/CE/Misc/341/2016/49 dated 09-02-2017 candidate must be Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from a Govt. recognized university/institute with a diploma/certificate course in computer operation of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should have the knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and Simple excel

Age Limit : As per Govt. of Assam, Department of Personnel OM No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC

Name of post : Grade-IV : Lab Bearer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : As per Govt. of Assam General Administration (B) Department Notification No. GAG(B) 199/2008/5, dated 30-01-2009 candidate must be Class VIII passed.

Age Limit : As per Govt. of Assam, Department of Personnel OM No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 5 years for ST & SC, 10 years for PWD and 2 years for Ex-servicemen.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates may download the Application Format from the College website www.cacharcollege.ac.in or from the website of the DHE, Assam and submit the filled in application (in duplicate) along with self-attested photocopies of academic credentials, relevant documents from HSLC onwards and Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to “THE PRINCIPAL, CACHAR COLLEGE, SILCHAR, ASSAM, PIN-788001”. The application should be accompanied by an A/c Payee Demand Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only as non-refundable application fee drawn in favour of PRINCIPAL, CACHAR COLLEGE payable at STATE BANK OF INDIA, SILCHAR BRANCH (IFSC Code: SBIN0000183 & Branch Code: 000183)

For Grade-III position, candidates may download the Standard Application Form from the College website www.cacharcollege.ac.in and submit the filled in application along with self-attested photocopies of academic credentials, relevant documents from HSLC onwards and Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to “THE PRINCIPAL, CACHAR COLLEGE, SILCHAR, ASSAM, PIN-788001”. The application should be accompanied by an A/c Payee Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred) only as non-refundable application fee drawn in favour of PRINCIPAL, CACHAR COLLEGE payable at STATE BANK OF INDIA, SILCHAR BRANCH (IFSC Code: SBIN00000183 & Branch Code: 000183)

For Grade-IV position, candidates may download the Standard Application Form from the College website www.cacharcollege.ac.in and submit the filled in application along with self-attested photocopies of academic credentials, relevant documents and Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to “THE PRINCIPAL, CACHAR COLLEGE, SILCHAR, ASSAM, PIN- 788001”. The application should be accompanied by an A/c Payee Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Three Hundred) only as non-refundable application fees drawn in favour of PRINCIPAL, CACHAR COLLEGE payable at STATE BANK OF INDIA, SILCHAR BRANCH (IFSC Code: SBIN00000183 & Branch Code: 000183)

Last date for receipt of applications for all posts is August 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

