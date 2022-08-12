Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Superintending Engineer, Deputy Controller, Assistant Registrar / Administrative Officer, Assistant Comptroller, Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Civil / Electrical).

Name of post : Superintending Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 30,000-110,000/- + GP Rs. 16900/-

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University or AMIE (India) in Civil Engineering

ii) Minimum 12 years of service experience of which 5 years should be in the rank of Executive Engineer in design and supervision in roads and building works

iii) Experience in Accounts

Name of post : Deputy Comptroller

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 30,000-110,000/- + GP Rs. 14500/-

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science /Commerce of a recognized University

ii) At least 15 years experience in the line of accounts & audit in supervisory capacity in Govt. offices or educational institute of standing including at least 3 years experience in the rank of Assistant Comptroller / Finance & Accounts Officer in a Govt. / Semi Govt. or recognized public sector undertakings or organizations of comparable standard

Name of post : Assistant Registrar / Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 30,000-110,000/- + GP Rs. 13900/-

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science /Commerce of a recognized University

ii) Ten years experience out of which at least five years should be in administration in a responsible supervisory position not below the rank of Sr. Administrative Assistant (erstwhile UDA) or equivalent in offices or educational institutions

iii) Experience in dealing with establishment, general administration, personnel and financial matters

Name of post : Assistant Comptroller

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 30,000-110,000/- + GP Rs. 13900/-

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science /Commerce of a recognized University

ii) Candidates must have passed one of the following examinations-

a) Subordinate Accounts service of Assam / Assam Accounts service conducted by the Director, Accounts & Treasuries at Central Training Institute, Guwahati

b) Assam Subordinate Local Audit Service

c) Examination of equivalent grade to be recognized by the University

OR

He / She must have served for atleast 10 years in the line of Audit / Accounts

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 30,000-110,000/- + GP Rs. 12700/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University or AMIE (India) in Civil or Diploma in the concerned field with atleast 5 years professional experience

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Rs. 22,000-87,000/- + GP Rs. 9700/-

Essential Qualification : Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized institution with 2-3 years working experience

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 22,000-87,000/- + GP Rs. 9700/-

Essential Qualification : Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt. recognized institution with 2-3 years working experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.aau.ac.in/aau-recruitment on or before 5 PM of September 5, 2022

Application Fees : Application fees is to be deposited with the application on online mode only. The prescribed fee is Rs. 500/- in case of general candidates and Rs. 250/- in case of SC / ST/PWD/EWS candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

