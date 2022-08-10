Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chair Professor under Dr. Ambedkar Chair Scheme sanctioned by the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation for immediate recruitment on deputation / contract basis.

Name of post : Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-14 : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Grade-IV vacancies in Pub Kamrup College

Eligibility Criteria :

A) i) An eminent scholar with PhD degree in the concerned / allied / relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2. (Specialization in Dr. Ambedkar’s Thought & Philosophy/ Education, Social justice/ Inclusion/ Harmony is desirable).

ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor /Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institution with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B) An outstanding professional, having Ph.D. Degree in the relevant/allied/applied

disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/ industry,

who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/

allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she

has ten years’ experience.

Also Read: Assam Career : Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send the prescribed application form (which can be filled/downloaded from University website www.aus.ac.in or http://assamu1.ucanapply.com ) in PDF format along with all self-attested testimonials, certificates / educational qualifications and all supporting documents to “The Assistant Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Room No # 103, Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building, Assam University, Silchar-788011, Cachar, Assam, India in closed cover by Speed Post / Registered Post only on or before September 10, 2022.

Application Fees : A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 1000/- (for UR, OBC & EWS) and Rs. 500/- (for SC, ST & PWD) the application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway by online Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Software Developer and Technical Support Personnel in AS-CFMS