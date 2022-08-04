Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System(AS- CFMS),Finance Department, Government of Assam.

Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System(AS- CFMS),Finance Department, Government of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Software Developer and Technical Support Personnel under the World Bank funded Assam State Public Finance Institutional Reforms (ASPIRe) project.

Name of post : Senior Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : The remuneration would be as per Level 1 and Grade C (CTP Monthly Rs. 55,000.00 to Rs. 90,000.00 and have the provision of enhancement up to 23% at the time of renewal on the basis of performance) of the HR Manual, initial base remuneration would be negotiated during interview based on experience and last pay drawn.

Education Qualification: MCA/BE /B.Tech in Computer Science/IT

Experience: 5 Year working experience in J2ee, Oracle query, Struts, Hibernate, j-query , php, web service & Oracle report (Preferably in Finance domain).Implementing digital signature and best security practices for hacking free environment.

Age: Not more than 45 Years.

Name of post : Assistant Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : The remuneration would be as per Level L2 and Grade B (CTP Monthly Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 and have the provision of enhancement up to 23% at the time of renewal on the basis of performance) of the HR Manual, initial base remuneration would be negotiated during interview based on experience and last pay drawn.

Education Qualification: Minimum Bachelor in Engineering in Computer Science/IT or MCA or a closely related field from any recognized university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode).Having at least60% marks in 10th, 12th and Graduation.

Experience: At least one year of experience in banking and financial services sector or any other experience in similar nature

Age: Not more than 40 years.

Name of post : Software Developer

No. of posts : 5

Remuneration : The remuneration would be as per Level L2 and Grade A (CTP Monthly Rs. 35,000.00 to Rs. 51,500.00 and have the provision of enhancement up to 23% at the time of renewal on the basis of performance) of the HR Manual, initial base remuneration would be negotiated during interview based on experience and last

pay drawn.

Education Qualification: Minimum Bachelor in Engineering in Computer Science/IT or MCA or a closely related field from any recognized university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode).

Experience: Minimum 4 years of experience in respective sector and in similar assignments in any World Bank funded projects/ externally aided projects or similar Govt. of India funded projects/National level reputed projects including minimum one (1) year in Govt. projects

Age: Not more than 40 years.

Name of post : Technical Support Personnel

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration : The remuneration would be as per Level L2 and Grade A(CTP Monthly Rs. 35,000.00 to Rs. 51,500.00 and have the provision of enhancement up to 23% at the time of renewal on the basis of performance) of the HR Manual, initial base remuneration would be negotiated during interview based on experience and last pay drawn.

Education Qualification: Minimum Bachelor in Engineering in Computer Science/IT or MCA or a closely related field from any recognized university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode).

Experience: At least three years of experience, with more than one year of experience in a similar role

Age: Not more than 40 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of application form along with other relevant documents to careeraspire@outlook.com by August 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

