Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Part Time Yoga Instructor on purely temporary basis for an initial term of 6 (six) months from the date of joining duty, which may be extended on need basis thereafter.

Name of post : Part time Yoga Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1200/- per day, three days in a week

Essential Qualification : Graduate with Diploma / Certificate in Yoga Training / Yoga Science from any recognized University / Institution / Centre

OR

Graduate with record of having represented the University/State in Yoga at the Inter- University/National Championships.

Evidence of having produced good performance Yoga teams/players for competitions like State/National/Inter-University, Inter-School etc.

Desirable : Bachelor’s degree in Yoga Training / Yoga Science

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM in the Department of Philosophy, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form, original and self-attested copies of all the supporting documents.

