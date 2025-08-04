Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi declared that a future Congress-led government would reclaim land allegedly “illegally” occupied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues and redistribute it to the poor.

He made the statement while addressing the media after the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s Extended Executive Meeting in Guwahati.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Gogoi accused the current BJP-led government of betraying public trust and claimed that people across Assam were growing increasingly dissatisfied and ready for political change.

“The land taken over by the chief minister and his ministers—while pretending to safeguard land rights—will go back to the people,” Gogoi said.

He announced that, if elected in 2026, the Congress government would make land redistribution a top priority, promising to act in the very first cabinet meeting. According to him, this decision would reflect a renewed focus on economic justice and grassroots welfare.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Gogoi also outlined plans for broader reforms in land and economic policy aimed at supporting marginalized communities. He emphasized the need to restore fairness and equity in governance, contrasting Congress’s approach with what he described as the BJP’s top-down, exclusionary policies.

His statements come amid heightened tensions in Assam, where the BJP government continues eviction drives to reclaim encroached forest lands. Gogoi’s remarks are expected to intensify the political debate further as the 2026 state elections draw nearer.