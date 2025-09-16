Guwahati: Former Outer Manipur MP Lorho S Pfoze has stepped down from the Naga People’s Front (NPF), ending his primary and active membership in the party.

In a letter addressed to the NPF president on September 11, Pfoze stated that he was resigning due to “personal reasons.”

The 65-year-old leader from Senapati district expressed that the decision had been difficult.

Acknowledging his time with the party, he thanked the NPF for allowing him to serve in various roles and contribute actively to its political journey.

A member of the Mao Naga community and a former medical doctor, Pfoze represented the Outer Manipur constituency in the Lok Sabha after winning the 2019 general election on an NPF ticket.