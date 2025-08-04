Guwahati: Authorities caught a man allegedly posing as a doctor while performing surgery on a pregnant woman at Shibsundari Nari Shiksha Seva Ashram Hospital in Assam’s Silchar.

The shocking incident has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about hospital oversight and security.

Police identified the accused as Pulak Malakar and intercepted him inside the operation theatre on Saturday evening.

Investigators revealed that Malakar held no medical qualifications or license, yet had been conducting medical procedures, including surgeries, at the hospital for an extended period.

Police launched the operation after receiving a tip-off. Officers from Silchar Sadar Police Station rushed to the hospital and detained Malakar inside the OT while he was in the middle of a surgical procedure.

A senior police officer confirmed the arrest and stated that the patient was safely transferred to another facility. Doctors later confirmed that her condition was stable.

Hospital staff informed reporters that Malakar had been masquerading as a surgeon without undergoing any formal vetting or verification of credentials.

One employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “He moved freely across wards and operation theatres, behaving like a qualified professional. This exposes major flaws in our internal checks.”

The revelation triggered immediate public backlash. On Sunday morning, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital, demanding strict accountability and reforms. “This is a betrayal of public trust,” said one protester. “We expect care, not deception, from our hospitals.”

Silchar Police filed a criminal case against Malakar under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 419 (impersonation), Section 420 (cheating), and Section 336 (endangering human life).

Investigators are trying to uncover how Malakar accessed sensitive areas of the hospital and whether any hospital staff helped him.

Officials have not ruled out internal collusion or major procedural lapses. Officials have informed the Assam Health Department, and sources say the department may soon launch a separate inquiry to assess institutional failures and missing background checks.

“This is a clear case of medical fraud and a serious threat to public safety. We are treating it with the utmost seriousness,” a senior police officer stated.

Social media users and news outlets have drawn parallels between Malakar and the fictional character from Munna Bhai MBBS, who impersonated a doctor. However, officials warned that the real-life consequences of such deception could be deadly.

As the investigation progresses, both the hospital administration and local health authorities face growing pressure to explain how an unqualified man operated undetected in one of the city’s most trusted healthcare institutions.