Guwahati: A sudden collapse of the false ceiling inside the PVR Cinema hall at City Centre Mall in Assam’s Guwahati triggered panic and chaos among moviegoers on Sunday evening, August 3.

PVR Cinema Hall in Dispur, near Christian Basti, is currently celebrating its silver jubilee. Notably, it had also witnessed an unfortunate incident ten years ago when its screen was damaged due to a short circuit.

The mishap occurred during the screening of the film Mahavatar Narsimha, injuring at least three individuals, including children, according to eyewitness accounts.

The incident took place around 7 pm when a portion of the overhead ceiling structure suddenly gave way, causing debris to fall on the audience. Several people rushed out of the auditorium in fear as shouts for help echoed throughout the hall.

“We were watching the movie when suddenly something fell from the ceiling with a loud noise. Everyone started screaming and running toward the exit,” said an eyewitness seated in the rear rows.

Cinema authorities immediately halted the show and contacted emergency services. Medical teams and first responders arrived within minutes. The injured, including a woman and a child, were promptly taken to nearby hospitals. Hospital officials later confirmed that all three victims are in stable condition and out of danger.

Following the incident, PVR management sealed off the affected screen and suspended all further shows for the day. Mall security personnel cordoned off the area and assisted in evacuating the premises. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Fire & Emergency Services were also informed and have begun inspecting the structure.

Authorities have launched a technical investigation to determine the cause of the ceiling collapse. Preliminary findings suggest potential negligence in maintenance or possible design flaws in the false ceiling. A senior GMC official stated, “We are conducting a structural audit. The mall and PVR authorities will be held accountable if any safety lapses are found.”

As of late Sunday night, neither PVR Cinemas nor City Centre Mall management had issued an official statement. The incident has sparked serious concerns regarding public safety standards in multiplexes and high-traffic commercial areas.

Local residents and frequent visitors to the mall have demanded strict action against those responsible, as well as a comprehensive safety audit of all cinema halls in the city.

“We bring our families here believing it’s safe. This could have been much worse,” said a concerned parent outside the mall.

It is worth noting that many cinema halls in Assam have shut down since 2010 due to significant financial losses. The few that remain are reportedly operating with minimal support from the government.

As streaming platforms like Netflix gain popularity among younger audiences, traditional cinema-going is increasingly viewed as a luxury or even an outdated habit. In essence, cinema halls in India have lost touch with grassroots cinegoers, who once served as their lifeline.

Further updates are awaited as investigations continue.