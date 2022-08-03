Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Lead / Project Head on purely contractual basis under the Pilot Project on Entrepreneurship Development at the holy city of Puri(Odisha)/ Bodh Gaya (Bihar) or Kollour (Karnataka).

Name of post : Project Lead / Project Head

No. of posts : 3

Monthly Salary : Rs. 39, 100 to Rs. 54,547/-

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/Graduate Degree preferably in Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration & Social Science.

Experience : Minimum 4-8 years of proven track record of independent implementation in Social/Community development project, especially in Entrepreneurship Development projects. Experience in establishment of financial linkages, providing handholding support for germination of micro enterprises and extensive field work experience

Places of Posting : Puri (Odisha), Bodh Gaya (Bihar) and Kollour (Karnataka)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 11, 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, BasisthaChariali, Guwahati-781029

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with full biodata, necessary educational and experience certificates in original.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

