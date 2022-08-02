Applications are invited for various technical positions in West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) Guwahati.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : 2 to 3 years in managing purchase related works in a manufacturing industry ( preferably food industry)

Salary : Rs. 3.17 lakhs per annum

Name of post : Assistant-I (Information & Communication Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ITI in Computer Operating & Programming Assistant (COPA) / Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance (IT & ESM) / Electronics after 10th standard from a recognized institute

OR

10+2 DOEACC ‘O’ Level / Hardware & Networking Certification from reputed training development centre / institute

Experience : Minimum 2 years post-qualification relevant experience in the field of Information Technology

Salary : Rs. 3.17 lakhs per annum

Name of post : Assistant-II (Information & Communication Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc in IT / Computer Science. Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) / 3 years Diploma Engineering in Computer Application (CA) / Information Technology (IT) / Computer Science from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : Minimum 3 years post-qualification relevant experience in the field of Information Technology

Salary : Rs. 3.54 lakhs per annum

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per the prescribed format in a sealed envelope clearly indicating “Application for the post of ………….” so as to reach Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037, Assam on or before 4 PM of August 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

