Applications are invited for various medical positions in Reserve Bank of India Guwahati.

Reserve Bank of India Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis for the dispensary located at RBI Dispensary, Main Office Premises, (Annex Building) Reserve Bank of India, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati, Assam – 781001 and at Reserve Bank of India Officer’s Colony, G.S. Road, Christian Basti, Opposite-Central Mall, Guwahati – 781005.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Applicants should at a minimum possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine

ii) Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply

iii) The applicants should have a minimum of two years of experience practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic

iv) The applicants should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 3-5 kms from the Bank’s Office dispensary/ Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Colony at the aforementioned location.

v) The remuneration of the Bank’s Medical Consultant on contract basis will be fixed throughout the period of contract with reference to the actual duty hours performed and will be all inclusive.

Remuneration : Rs. 1000/- per hour for the entire period of contract i.e. three years. Out of the total monthly remuneration so payable, a sum of Rs. 1000/- per month shall be treated as conveyance expenses. Reimbursement of mobile charges of Rs. 1,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be made through interview of eligible candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management (Recruitment Section), Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 on or before 5 PM of August 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

