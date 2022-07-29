Applications are invited for various medical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants in various disciplines.

Name of post : Consultant (Vitreo Retina)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : DNB / MS /DO in Opthalmology with specialization in Vitreo Retina

Name of post : Consultant (Ocular Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : DNB / MS /DO with fellowship in their respective specialization will be preferred

Name of post : Consultant (Comprehensive Ophthalmology)

Also read : Assam Career : Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya Recruitment 2022

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : DNB / MS /DO with fellowship in Comprehensive or Community Ophthalmology

Name of post : Pathologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD (Pathology)- NABL Certified

Name of post : Anesthesiologist

Also read : Assam Career : TISS Guwahati Recruitment 2022

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma / MD in Anesthesia

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by August 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for CEO vacancy in NIPER Guwahati