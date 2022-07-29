Applications are invited for various medical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati.
Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants in various disciplines.
Name of post : Consultant (Vitreo Retina)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : DNB / MS /DO in Opthalmology with specialization in Vitreo Retina
Name of post : Consultant (Ocular Oncology)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : DNB / MS /DO with fellowship in their respective specialization will be preferred
Name of post : Consultant (Comprehensive Ophthalmology)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : DNB / MS /DO with fellowship in Comprehensive or Community Ophthalmology
Name of post : Pathologist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MD (Pathology)- NABL Certified
Name of post : Anesthesiologist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Diploma / MD in Anesthesia
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by August 11, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
