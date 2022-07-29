Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Atal Incubation Center (AIC) – NIPER Guwahati Foundation.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in Science / Technology with post-graduation in science / technology / business management.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant vacancy in J.D.S.G. College Bokakhat

Experience :

a) A minimum of 15 years of overall experience in at least 3 sectors including Industry, Technology Business Incubators, Start-up, Venture Capital Firms in Technology sectors, Innovation Management, or Academic / Research Organisation

b) The candidate must understand the pain points of entrepreneurship, academic R&D sector and technology business incubation, Intellectual property, commercial dynamics and corporate laws, working of government systems, knowledge of General Financial Rules (GFRs), innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, and innovation funding.

c) Candidate must have experience of working in leadership responsibilities in Industries/ Academics/ Incubations and must understand board proceedings of corporate governance. The candidate must have experience in multiple technological domains.

Desirable Qualification :

Also read : Assam Career : Guwahati Biotech Park Recruitment 2022

i) Preference will be given to the candidate having experience in more sectors in addition to at least 3 sectors mentioned above.

ii) Candidate is expected to know about the working environment and challenges of entrepreneurship in Northeastern and eastern India

Remuneration : Rs. 1,00,000/- to 1,25,000/- per month (based on the qualification, experience and performance in the interview).

Maximum Age Limit : 40-55 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply by emailing the following documents in PDF format :

1. Latest CV.

2. Vision Statement in candidate’s own words (in about 1000 words) on “Your strategic vision for the success of AIC – NIPER Guwahati Foundation”

The applications must be mailed to aic@niperguwahati.in by August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya Recruitment 2022