Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Guwahati Biotech Park.

Guwahati Biotech Park is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bench Chemist on contractual basis for the Office of the Chemical Examiner (Excise), Assam of Excise Department.

Name of post : Bench Chemist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : MSc Chemistry from reputed institute with not less than 60%

Experience : Two years of experience in chemical laboratory / analytical chemistry. Preferences will be given to candidates having experience in handling and operating instruments viz. GC, HPLC, AAS etc.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age : Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st July 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format to careers@guwahatibiotechpark.com within August 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

