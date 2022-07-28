Applications are invited for various technical positions in IIT Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Instrument Operator in the project entitled “Maintenance and operation of instruments under NECBH.”

Name of post : Instrument Operator

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 25,000 to 30,000 (consolidated)

Qualification : BSc (Chemistry / Physics / any area of biological sciences / life sciences) + 3 years of experience in operating any of the following instruments – NMR/ FESEM/AFM/ XRD/Confocal Microscope

Or

MSc (Chemistry/Physics/ any area of biological sciences / life sciences)/ BE/BTech + 1 year of experience in operating any of the following instruments- NMR/ FESEM/ AFM/ XRD/Confocal Microscope

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in the Online / Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above post through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/KJNK7svfMYehVD1M9 within August 7, 2022

