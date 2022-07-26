Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientist B (Medical) under ICMR-NCDIR funded project “Population Based Cancer Registry.”

Name of post : Scientist B (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS degree with one year research / training experience or MD in Microbiology / Pathology / Community Medicine from a recognized University

Salary : Rs. 63,625/- per month

Age Limit (years) : 30 to 35

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 4, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in First Floor, Blood Bank, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size photographs and all the relevant documents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of documents related to age, educational qualification, caste, experience etc. (HSLC onwards).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

