Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College.
Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientist B (Medical) under ICMR-NCDIR funded project “Population Based Cancer Registry.”
Name of post : Scientist B (Medical)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBBS degree with one year research / training experience or MD in Microbiology / Pathology / Community Medicine from a recognized University
Salary : Rs. 63,625/- per month
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for 17 vacant positions in Sainik School Goalpara
Age Limit (years) : 30 to 35
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 4, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in First Floor, Blood Bank, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh
How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size photographs and all the relevant documents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of documents related to age, educational qualification, caste, experience etc. (HSLC onwards).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2022