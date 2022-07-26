guwahati university

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I/II temporarily in the CRS project entitled “Design of hybrid materials of Carbon spheres with vanadium and manganese oxides for cathode fabrication in aqueous zinc ion batteries” sanctioned by UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research, Indore.

Name of post : CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I / CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration :

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I : Rs. 14,000 + HRA

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II : Rs. 31,000 + HRA

Essential Qualification :

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I : MSc in Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a  minimum of 55% marks in the concerned subject

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II : MSc in Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a  minimum of 55% marks in the concerned subject + valid GATE/NET-JRF/Lectureship/UGC-CSIR NET JRF/Lectureship + Ph.D. registration of the student under the supervision of the PI of the University where PI’s institute is affiliated

Desirable : Preference will be given to candidates having previous research experience in the area of Electrochemistry, Inorganic materials synthesis

How to apply : Candidates can send their complete CV with a passport-size photograph, details of academic qualifications starting from the 10th and experience if any. The application should reach the Principal Investigator (CRS project UGC-DAE-CSR) Dr. Debajyoti Mahanta, Associate Professor, Deptt. of Chemistry, Gauhati University, by email at debam@gauhati.ac.in with subject as “Application for CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I/II” by 10th August 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

