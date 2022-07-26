Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I/II temporarily in the CRS project entitled “Design of hybrid materials of Carbon spheres with vanadium and manganese oxides for cathode fabrication in aqueous zinc ion batteries” sanctioned by UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research, Indore.

Name of post : CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I / CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration :

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I : Rs. 14,000 + HRA

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II : Rs. 31,000 + HRA

Essential Qualification :

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I : MSc in Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks in the concerned subject

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II : MSc in Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks in the concerned subject + valid GATE/NET-JRF/Lectureship/UGC-CSIR NET JRF/Lectureship + Ph.D. registration of the student under the supervision of the PI of the University where PI’s institute is affiliated

Desirable : Preference will be given to candidates having previous research experience in the area of Electrochemistry, Inorganic materials synthesis

How to apply : Candidates can send their complete CV with a passport-size photograph, details of academic qualifications starting from the 10th and experience if any. The application should reach the Principal Investigator (CRS project UGC-DAE-CSR) Dr. Debajyoti Mahanta, Associate Professor, Deptt. of Chemistry, Gauhati University, by email at debam@gauhati.ac.in with subject as “Application for CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I/II” by 10th August 2022

