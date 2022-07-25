Applications are invited for eight vacant positions of Consultants in Assam State Disaster Management Authority

Assam State Disaster Management Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Consultant (Disaster Management) or Consultant (Disaster Management).

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

i) Master’s Degree in any discipline (preferably in Disaster Management, Social Work, Sociology, Geography, Agriculture, Architecture, Engineering, Urban Planning).

ii) Candidates should have minimum experience of 10 (ten) years in the fields related to Disaster Management – Post Qualification.

iii) Candidates having M. Phil Degree in the relevant field are required to have minimum experience of 8 (eight) years.

iv) Candidates having Ph. D Degree in the relevant field are required to have minimum experience of 5 (five) years.

v) Candidates must also have proven experience in the field of preparation of Disaster Management Plans, Guidelines, SOPs’ working in the area related to Disaster Management.

vi) Preference will be given to candidates with higher experience or candidates who have experience of working with Central / State Government Departments.

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Age Limit : The maximum age limit will be 65 years

Name of post : Consultant (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification & Experience :

i) Master’s degree in any discipline (preferably in Disaster Management, Social Work, Sociology, Geography, Agriculture, Architecture, Engineering, Urban Planning).

ii) Candidates should have minimum post qualification experience of 5 (five) years in the fields related to Disaster Management.

iii) Candidates having Ph. D Degree in the relevant field are required to have minimum post qualification experience of 3 (three) years.

iv) Candidates must also have reasonable experience in the field of preparation of Disaster Management Plans, Guidelines and SOPs related to Disaster Management.

v) Preference will be given to candidates with higher experience or candidates who have experience of working with Central / State Government Departments.

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : The maximum age limit will be 65 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opposite SBI Secretariat Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati-781006, Assam on or before August 10, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

