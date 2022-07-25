Applications are invited for various administrative positions in K.C. Das Commerce College Assam.

K.C. Das Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Graduates (Arts / Science / Commerce) with a Computer Diploma or Certificate Course of minimum three years duration. The candidate should have the knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 43 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC /MOBC candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form along with complete Bio-data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Demand Draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, K.C. Das Commerce College payable at Indian Bank, Athgaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, K.C. Das Commerce College, Chatribari, Guwahati-781008, Assam within August 8, 2022

