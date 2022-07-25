Applications are invited for various research based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of SRA, JRA, Office Assistant for the MEITY sponsored project “ISHAAN: A system for Bidirectional Machine Translation between 1) English and Assamese, Bodo, Manipuri, Nepali 2) Manipuri and Hindi 3) Assamese and Bodo” in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering.

Name of post : SRA

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : PhD in Computer Science or ME/MTech in CSE with minimum of 2 years of experience working in technical projects

Salary : Rs. 60,000 per month

Desirable Experience : Machine Learning and NLP with strong coding skill using Python and libraries

Name of post : JRA

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : ME/MTech in CSE. In addition, GATE qualification is mandatory

Salary : Rs. 40,000 per month

Desirable Experience : Machine Learning and NLP with strong coding skill using Python and libraries

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with minimum 6 months of experience in R&D projects.

Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V and other relevant documents to Dr. Thoudam Doren Singh, PI, Dept. of CSE, NIT Silchar through email: doren@cse.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of SRA/JRA/Office Assistant under the MEITY” on or before 5th August 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here\

