Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Design.

National Institute of Design Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Hindi Translator-cum-Typist on contractual basis.

Name of post : Hindi Translator-cum-Typist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduation in Hindi from a recognized University with English as a subject / elective subject /medium of examination at 10 plus 2.

Desirable Experience : Two years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- to 40,000/- per month (Higher starting remuneration in the range may be

given to deserving candidates.)

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on the last date of submission of application

Selection Procedure : Written Test (comprising of MCQ and partly descriptive)

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications by sending their CV/Resume along with self- attested copies of the relevant educational qualification, experience etc. to the email id careers@nidj.ac.in within August 12, 2022 up to 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

