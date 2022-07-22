Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the District & Sessions Judge Hailakandi.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Hailakandi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Day / Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 4

Name of post : Day / Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : A candidate must be Class VIII standard passed. Candidates having educational qualification of H.S.S.L.C. passed or its above need not apply

Also Read: Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000/- to 52,000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 3,900/- (ROP-2017) and other allowances as admissible as per Rules.

Age Limit : Category wise age limit as on 20.08.2022 –

General – Minimum 18 years and Maximum 45 years

OBC – Minimum 18 years and Maximum 43 years

SC / ST (P) / ST(H) – Minimum 18 years and Maximum 45 years

Selection Procedure : A common Written Test followed by Viva-Voce Test will be held for selection of the candidates for the said posts

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of application as published in Part-IX of Assam Gazette with self-attested photocopies of all the testimonials in support of age, educational qualification, caste and experience, if any along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs. The last date for submission of applications is August 20, 2022 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Assam University Recruitment 2022