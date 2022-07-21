Applications are invited for various dental positions in Oil India Limited Duliajan.

Oil India Limited Duliajan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Retainer Dental Surgeon on contract.

Name of post : Retainer Dental Surgeon on contract

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from a University recognized by Government of India

ii) Candidate should be a Registered Dental Surgeon under Dental Council of India / State Dental Council of India

iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) year experience after getting registered as a dental practitioner by Government of India and completion of 01 (One) compulsory internship

Salary : Rs. 85,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 18 years, Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview. Further, age relaxation in applicable category(s) i.e., PwBD / ESM will be as per Govt. of India Guidelines/Instructions.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 8, 2022 from 7 AM to 11 AM in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

How to apply : Candidates must bring the following document(s)/ certificate(s)/ testimonial(s) in originals while reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 3 pages on this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/ Certificate(s)/ Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s) and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Registration certificate issued by Dental Council of India/State Dental Council of India.

g) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; relevant internship completion certificate; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/ Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organisation.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/ certificate(s)/ testimonial(s) as mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

