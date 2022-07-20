Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Bank College Assam.

North Bank College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Grade III (Junior Assistant).

Name of post : Grade III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The applicant must be graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Diploma or Certificate course on computer operation of three months duration. The candidates should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in Word and simple Excel.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form Assam Gazette (Part-IX) along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, North Bank College, Ghilamara payable at Punjab National Bank, Ghilamara Branch. The applications must be sent to Principal, North Bank College, Ghilamara-787053, Lakhimpur within August 4, 2022

