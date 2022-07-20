Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II in the the ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow funded project on the topic entitled “Development of Live germplasm resource center for indigenous food and ornamentat fishes for resource enhancement and sustainable Livelihood generation in Assam”

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Live germplasm resource center for indigenous food and ornamentat fishes for resource enhancement and sustainable Livelihood generation in Assam

Qualification : M.Sc. in Zoology with specialization in Fish Biology & Fishery Science. Candidates with experience in breeding and culture of indigenous fishes will be given preference.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 45 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Professor Dandadhar Sarma, Principal Investigator, Department of Zoology, Gauhati University via email to sarma.dandadhar@gmail.com within July 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

