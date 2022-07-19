Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region, Dibrugarh.
ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region, Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Research Associate III purely on temporary contract basis for a short-term research project.
Name of post : Project Research Associate III
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Ph.D in Statistics / Biostatistics / Health Informatics / Bioinformatics / Public Health / Epidemiology /Community Medicine / Population Health / Demographic Sciences / Data Sciences / Data Analytics with at least one research paper in Science
Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Assam Agricultural University
Or
M.Tech in Data Sciences / Data Analytics / Health Informatics/ Biomedical informatics with 3 (three) years of relevant research, teaching, design and development experience with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.
Desirable Qualification : The candidates with demonstrable experience in the following are desirable:
- Proficiency in Scientific Writing.
- Good quality publications in peer reviewed indexed journals.
- Data analysis and statistical modelling.
- Knowledge of coding and programming languages (like ‘R’).
It is further desirable that the above qualifications & experiences were acquired while handling biological (specially health related) data.
Salary : Rs. 54,000/- + HRA per month
Age Limit : 40 years
How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed form and filled up the google form along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self- attested on https://forms.gle/e7H5Gmx34DDbjmdg6 or before 9th August 2022 upto 17.00 hours.Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read: Assam Career : AEGCL Recruitment 2022