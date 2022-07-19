Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region, Dibrugarh.

ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region, Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Research Associate III purely on temporary contract basis for a short-term research project.

Name of post : Project Research Associate III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D in Statistics / Biostatistics / Health Informatics / Bioinformatics / Public Health / Epidemiology /Community Medicine / Population Health / Demographic Sciences / Data Sciences / Data Analytics with at least one research paper in Science

Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.

Or

M.Tech in Data Sciences / Data Analytics / Health Informatics/ Biomedical informatics with 3 (three) years of relevant research, teaching, design and development experience with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.

Desirable Qualification : The candidates with demonstrable experience in the following are desirable:

Proficiency in Scientific Writing.

Good quality publications in peer reviewed indexed journals.

Data analysis and statistical modelling.

Knowledge of coding and programming languages (like ‘R’).

It is further desirable that the above qualifications & experiences were acquired while handling biological (specially health related) data.

Salary : Rs. 54,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed form and filled up the google form along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self- attested on https://forms.gle/e7H5Gmx34DDbjmdg6 or before 9th August 2022 upto 17.00 hours.Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

