Applications are invited for various research based positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I (Software Development) at the AKMIT (Agricultural Knowledge Management & Information Technology) Cell.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (Software Development)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification : MCA or B.E./B. Tech. in Computer Science

Desirable :

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for City Project Manager vacancy in Office of Deputy Commissioner Dhubri

1. Experience in Open-source technologies: PHP, MySQL, HTML5, CSS and client-side scripting languages JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, underscore.js is essential.

2. Preference will be given to the candidates who have good knowledge in MVC Framework i.e., CodeIgniter, Zend Framework etc.

3. Good experience on working environment in Windows and Linux OS.

4. Adaptability in any kind if Complex logic and query building capability for any urgent requirement

Also read : Assam Career : GIMT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

5. The candidate should have some experience (preferably 3 years) in software development.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google form: https://forms.gle/sobYN3uEYSTFViBG7. The date of online interview is August 10, 2022

Last date for receipt of applications is August 5, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Faculty vacancies in Assam University