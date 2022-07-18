Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Guwahati.

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Librarian.

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor

Departments : Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Business Administration and Computer Application

Eligibility Criteria : As per AICTE norms

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)

Departments : Civil Engineering, Accountancy

Eligibility Criteria : As per AICTE norms

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

Departments : Library

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

How to apply : Candidates can address their applications to the Personnel Manager, HR & Admin, GIMT and send it to Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT), Azara, Hatkhowapara, Guwahati-781017. Last date for submission of applications is July 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

