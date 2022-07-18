Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Guwahati.
Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Librarian.
Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor
Departments : Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Business Administration and Computer Application
Eligibility Criteria : As per AICTE norms
Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)
Departments : Civil Engineering, Accountancy
Eligibility Criteria : As per AICTE norms
Name of post : Assistant Librarian
Departments : Library
Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms
How to apply : Candidates can address their applications to the Personnel Manager, HR & Admin, GIMT and send it to Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT), Azara, Hatkhowapara, Guwahati-781017. Last date for submission of applications is July 23, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
