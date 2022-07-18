Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh.

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officer, Data Entry Operator and Multi-Tasking Staff purely on temporary contract basis.

Name of post : Project Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Science subjects/ Computer Application from a recognized University with 5 (five) years of relevant work experience in a recognized institution

Or

Master’s degree in Science subjects / Computer Application

Desirable Qualification :

(i) Additional research experience in the field of Health research

(ii) Knowledge of computer application

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Name of post : Project Data Entry Operator B

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th pass in Science stream from a recognized board with DOEACC “A” level from a recognized institute

Or

12th pass in Science stream from a recognized board with 2 years experience in EDP work in Govt /Autonomous PSU or any other recognized organization.

A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test.

Desirable Qualification : Experience in data entry work and knowledge of computer applications/statistical tools

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Project Multi Tasking Staff (Laboratory Attendant)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 10th pass from a recognized board

Salary : Rs. 15,800/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 25 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th August 2022 in ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, N.E. Region, P.O.- Lahowal, Dibrugarh – 786010. Reporting time for the interview is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for interview/written test and submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview/written test, i.e. up to 10:30 hours on the said date.

