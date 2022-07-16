Applications are invited for various environmental positions in Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Individual Consultant for Environmental Safeguard for Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funded ‘Assam Intrastate Transmission System Enhancement Project’ for a period of 3 years on contractual basis. The tenure of engagement may be extended for 2 years or till the completion of the project, whichever is later, subject to satisfactory performance by the candidate.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Field Supervisor vacancy in FREMAA

Name of post : Individual Consultant for Environmental Safeguard

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month. An annual increment @ 5% over the last remuneration drawn on the conclusion of the previous year may be entertained

Qualification : Master degree in Environmental Science or related subjects. Additional Diploma in Health & Safety of the candidate would be preferable.

Experience: Overall Five (5) years experience in relevant field shall require, including experience in power sector projects in relevant field. Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) experience would be preferable. He/she must have experience of working at least in one EAP/IFI funded projects.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month. An annual increment @5% over the last remuneration drawn on the conclusion of previous year may be entertained

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be less than 25 years as on 1st May 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd August 2022 from 10 AM onwards in National Power Training Institute (NPTI-NER), Dakshingaon Road, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the Selection Committee with the application form (format to be downloaded from AEGCL’s website) along with original certificates, marksheets, experience certificates with self-attested photocopies and recent passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also Read: Assam Career : Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022