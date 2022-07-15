Applications are invited for various medical positions in Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) in Tinsukia Division.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP)

No. of posts : 5 [UR : 3, SC : 1, ST : 1]

Hospital wise vacancies :

DBRT Railway Hospital (including DBRT HU) : 4

MXN HU : 1

Qualification : The candidate should be minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in Medical Council of India, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotational internship.

Age :

i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01-07-2022. However, age relaxation is admissible to the candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC categories as per extant rule

ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Government and Central Government, the age to consider is 65 years as on 01-07-2022

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 20, 2022 at 11 AM in Office of the CMS / NTSK (NTSK Railway Hospital), N.F. Railway, Tinsukia Division

How to apply : Candidates can report for the interview with application duly filled / signed as per the enclosed format along with copies of all certificates / testimonials in original and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

