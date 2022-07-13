Pramathesh Barua College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Pramathesh Barua College Assam.

Pramathesh Barua College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : 

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed from a recognized University. 

2. A Ph.D. degree. 

3. Professor/Associate Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching/ research/ administration in Universities/ Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education. 

4. A minimum score as stipulated in Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in Appendix-111 for direct recruitment of professors in colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals. 

6. A minimum of 110 research scores as per Appendix-II at Table-2(1.JGC guideline 18.7.18). 

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Graduate and Masters levels for the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Differently abled) Categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The Eligibility mark of 55% in the equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based only on the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures. 

8. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided (from 55% to 50% of marks) to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master’ Degree prior to 19th September 1991. 

9. Upper age limit of 55 years as on 01/01/2022 as per Govt. of Assam Notification no AHE/17/2013/3 dated 26-12-2013. 

10. The term of Principal shall be of 5 years as per guidelines of Govt. of Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to President, Governing Body, Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur, Dhubri, Assam, PIN – 783331 within July 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

