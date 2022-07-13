Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Pramathesh Barua College Assam.

Pramathesh Barua College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. degree.

3. Professor/Associate Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching/ research/ administration in Universities/ Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in Appendix-111 for direct recruitment of professors in colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 research scores as per Appendix-II at Table-2(1.JGC guideline 18.7.18).

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Graduate and Masters levels for the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Differently abled) Categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The Eligibility mark of 55% in the equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based only on the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

8. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided (from 55% to 50% of marks) to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master’ Degree prior to 19th September 1991.

9. Upper age limit of 55 years as on 01/01/2022 as per Govt. of Assam Notification no AHE/17/2013/3 dated 26-12-2013.

10. The term of Principal shall be of 5 years as per guidelines of Govt. of Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to President, Governing Body, Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur, Dhubri, Assam, PIN – 783331 within July 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

