Applications are invited for various non-medical positions in Dr. BhubaneswarBorooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati.

Tata Memorial Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for twelve vacant positions in various departments in Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Bio-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 8 [Pre-revised PB-2, Rs.9300-34800 + 4800 GP]

Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech (Biomedical) with 7 years of experience out of which 3 years in hospital setup.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 30-07-2022

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Library Assistant vacancy in Assam Science & Technology University

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Trial Co-Ordinator)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level 8 [Pre-revised PB-2, Rs.9300-34800 + 4800 GP]

Qualification : M.Sc / BAMS / BHMS with Diploma / Certificate course in Clinical Research with 3 years’ experience in clinical research

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 30-07-2022

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Nuclear Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 7 [Pre-revised PB-2, Rs.9300-34800 + 4600 GP]

Qualification : B.Sc. Physics / Chemistry / Biology / Nuclear Medicine or equivalent with DFIT/DMRIT. Candidates should have passed RSO Level-II (Nuclear Medicine) Examination conducted by RPAD / AERB. Minimum 01 year experience post qualification is required in the relevant field.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 30-07-2022

Name of post : Housekeeper

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant & Grade-IV vacancies in Duliajan College

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 6 [ Pre-revised PB-2, Rs.9300-34800 + 4200 GP]

Qualification : B.Sc in Hotel Management with minimum 50% marks with minimum one year experience in relevant field.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on 30-07-2022

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘B’ (Radiation Oncology)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level 6 [ Pre-revised PB-2, Rs.9300-34800 + 4200 GP]

Qualification : B.Sc (Physics) with minimum 50% marks and Post Graduate Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology from recognized Institute / university approved by AERB with minimum 01 year experience in modern Radiotherapy Technology. OR B.Sc (Radiotherapy Technology) – 3 / 4 years course from a recognized Institute / university approved by AERB with 3 years’ experience in modern Radiotherapy Technology.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on 30-07-2022

Name of post : Technician ‘A’ (ICU)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level 2 [Pre-revised PB-1, Rs.5200-20200 + 1900 GP]

Qualification : 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in ICU/ OT / Electronics from a recognized institution with 1 year experience in relevant field.

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 30-07-2022

Name of post : Technician ‘A’ (Endoscopy)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 2 [Pre-revised PB-1, Rs.5200-20200 + 1900 GP]

Qualification : 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in Endoscopy Techniques from a recognized institution with 1 year experience in Gastroenterology Department of a large hospital.

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 30-07-2022

Name of post : Technician ‘A’ (CSSD)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 2 [Pre-revised PB-1, Rs.5200-20200 + 1900 GP]

Qualification : 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in C.S.S.D. from a recognized institution with 1 year experience in C.S.S. Department of a large hospital.

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 30-07-2022

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in Assam State Disaster Management Authority

Name of post : Technician ‘A’ (Molecular Cytogenetic)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 2 [Pre-revised PB-1, Rs.5200-20200 + 1900 GP]

Qualification : 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year / 6 months in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institution with 1 year experience in Cytogenetic Laboratory of a large hospital.

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 30-07-2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tmc.gov.in/

Last date for online application is July 30, 2022 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).

Application Fees : Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Laboratory Technician vacancy in CPP-IPR Sonapur