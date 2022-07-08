Applications are invited for various Grade-III and Grade-IV positions in Duliajan College Assam.

Duliajan College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant, Peon, Library Bearer and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce and minimum three months Diploma or Certificate course in computer operation with knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and MS Excel

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 7

Designation wise vacancies :

Peon : 3

Library Bearer : 1

Laboratory Bearer : 3

Qualification : HSLC passed from Govt. recognized Board / Council

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-serviceman and 10 years for PWD as per Govt. guideline no ABP.6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September, 2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards to Principal cum Secretary, Duliajan College, Duliajan-786602 within July 23, 2022.

Each application must be accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 800/- (Rupees Eight Hundred) only for Grade III and Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only for Grade IV drawn in favour of Principal cum Secretary, Duliajan College, Duliajan payable at Punjab National Bank, Duliajan Branch, Duliajan

