Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate (1) in the project entitled “Life-Like Systems : Fuel-Driven Temporal Control Over Self-Assemblies Utlizing Ternary Complexation”

Also Read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Research Associate (1)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Life-Like Systems : Fuel-Driven Temporal Control Over Self-Assemblies Utlizing Ternary Complexation

Qualification : Ph.D Degree in chemistry with good publication record. Preference will be given for candidates with experience in photochemistry and have knowledge in simple organic synthesis.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in Assam State Disaster Management Authority

Salary : Rs. 55770/- per month

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 18 July 2022 from 2:30 PM onwards. The applicants will be contacted by e-mail by Dr. Das for details of the online interview process. Online. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately

How to apply : Candidates have send their CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. to Dr. Debapratim Das via email id ddas@iitg.ac.in on or before 16 July 2022 (Saturday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Sarupathar College Recruitment 2022